The new Calderwood Primary School in Livingston, Scotland, built by Morrison Construction, has capacity for 462 pupils, alongside 128 nursery places.

Deanestor, of Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, manufactured and installed about 1,250 items of bespoke fitted furniture for the project, including learning walls, storage cabinets, adjustable shelving units, tilting craft tables, shoebox storage, and worktops.

About 3,000 items of loose seating, furniture and equipment were also procured and fitted by Deanestor for this project – from sports equipment and dining benches to lockers, white goods, pinboards, soft seating, banquettes, and bespoke wooden huts to provide seating and storage in different areas around the school.

The new Calderwood Primary School in Scotland.

Greig Jamieson, Hub South East Scotland commercial director, said, “Deanestor contributed greatly to the fantastic project that is Calderwood Primary, which was handed over early to West Lothian Council. This was a particularly impressive feat given the challenging market conditions.”

The fitout contract follows Deanestor’s successful delivery of a £1m project for Morrison for the manufacture and installation of fixed furniture for Barony Campus, a £68 million, 2,500-pupil school in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Deanestor has since been awarded the £1.8m furniture and fitout contract for a new £60m multi-school campus in West Lothian, its 12th contract for Morrison.

Inside the new school.

Some of the internal furniture supplied by Deanestor.