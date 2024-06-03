Mansfield manager up for top care award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A care worker from Mansfield who supports adults with autism has been shortlisted for a national award for going ‘above and beyond’ in supporting those in her care.

Sophie Hill is the Deputy Manager at Cygnet Pines, a 7-bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and who may present with behaviours that challenge. It is part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

She has been shortlisted as a finalist in the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards in the Manager Award (Independent) category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards pay tribute to individuals or organisations who excel in providing quality care. The Manager award will celebrate a leader who has demonstrated a high level of expertise, exceptional skills in leadership and management, great support for colleagues and a positive commitment to person centred support. A manager who shows vision in developing high quality services and supporting staff to meet the ever changing needs of the people they support.

Sophie Hill

Sophie joined Cygnet Social Care in 2020 as a deputy manager at Pines. She has nine years’ experience working within Health and Social care sector, where she first began as a support worker and progressed to a dual registered manager in elderly services. In 2020 Sophie felt she wanted a new challenge and change in career and was successful in the role of deputy manager supporting residents with learning disabilities, autism and associated challenging behaviours with Cygnet Social Care.

She said: “When I found out I had been nominated for the managers award, the only way I can describe it is grateful but overwhelmed!

“I’m so honoured and thankful to find that staff feel I deserved this nomination alone, but to then become a finalist was such a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best thing about my job is the people I get to work with, from my team, to the residents and their families. Making a positive difference to people is all I strive to achieve in my job.

“It was even more of a surprise as I was nominated by staff at a service I have been helping support, I try and give staff the support and guidance they need to enable them to be the best they can in their roles, I feel very proud.”

Sophie is currently enrolled on her level 5 leadership and management course with inspiration to progress within the company in the future.

She has recently been offering support to colleagues at neighbouring Cygnet Social Care service, Cherry Tree House, whilst their deputy manager is on maternity leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominating Sophie, her Cygnet Social Care colleagues said: “Sophie is an amazing individual who goes above and beyond for her residents, staff, the families and visiting professionals.

“We are so proud of her and she is a worthy finalist.”