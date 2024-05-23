Mansfield local lands position at prestigious London law firm
and live on Freeview channel 276
18-year-old Evan is studying A Level Law, English Literature and Physical Education at Nottingham College’s High Pavement Sixth Form. When his initial plan to study law at university was rejected, Evan remained positive and undeterred in his ambition to become a lawyer. He explains:
“Everyone goes through setbacks in their life but it’s about how you pick yourself back up and keep going that’s important.
“The staff at High Pavement have supported me the whole way. Whether it was help with applications, interview preparation, course feedback or just a general chat to check in, there was always someone willing to help. I don’t think I’d be where I am now if it wasn’t for the team at the college.
“It’ll be a big difference moving from my hometown of Mansfield to the big city of London, but college has prepared me well and I’m looking forward to it and the opportunities it will bring.
“I travelled down to London for my interview and as soon as I walked into the office where I’ll be working four days a week, I felt right at home. I’m looking forward to what the future holds and I’m really thankful to the college and my family for giving me the encouragement and confidence to go for it.”
Evan will sit his A Level exams in the coming weeks and is set to make his big move to London in August. He’ll be working alongside experienced lawyers four days a week in the busy London offices, whilst spending one day a week at university to complete his Level 7 Solicitor Degree Apprenticeship.