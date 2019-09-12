Mansfield law firm’s gesture of goodwill helps the world’s poor

A law firm based at Mansfield and Sutton has been named as one of the top fundraisers in the county for a charity will-writing campaign.

Fidler & Pepper generated £3,935 for the Will Aid scheme after compiling more than 60 wills for local residents in exchange for a voluntary donation to various charities, rather than the usual fee.

The charities include Christian Aid, British Red Cross, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers and Age UK.

Tom Wyke, of Christian Aid, presented the team at Fidler & Pepper firm with a certificate to thank them for their achievement. He said: “They have really embraced the Will Aid scheme, and all their time and hard work will help to transform the lives of those living in poverty across the world.

“Just £150 could pay for a mobile health-clinic in Kenya, where mothers can get ante-natal check-ups, and babies can get immunisations.”

Emma Grieves, of the company, said: “Making a will with a professional solicitor is one of the most important pieces of paperwork a person can complete, and yet millions put it off.

“This is one of the reasons why we donate our time for Will Aid. We also understand that every penny raised reaches some of the most vulnerable individuals worldwide.”