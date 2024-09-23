Mansfield Hyundai dealership amongst best in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Mansfield has been named the second-best dealership in the UK for customer experience, according to leading independent review site JudgeService.

The dealership, on Southwell Road West, has a satisfaction rating of more than more than 99% and a 100% recommendation rating, meaning every customer who left a review would be happy to send a friend or family member to the dealership for their next vehicle.

Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Mansfield is one of just under 200 dealerships operated by the UK’s fourth largest automotive retailer Vertu Motors plc, which as a group has received an award from JudgeService in recognition of its high customer rating.

JudgeService Research is a customer satisfaction platform that encourages people to anonymously review their experience with motor retailers to help them improve their customer service performance. It also allows members of the public to make an informed decision about which dealership to make enquiries at for the best possible customer journey. Additionally, dealerships can respond to customers to help improve their interactions and solve potential issues quickly.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “A huge well done to the team at Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Mansfield; I know how much effort they put in to look after their customers and make sure they leave happy with their experience. It’s amazing to have this reflected in customer feedback.

“There is no better indicator of a business than what its customers say about it. While people are quick to tell others about a bad experience, it is less common for them to make positive remarks, so having such a brilliant score is testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams. It’s gratifying to see that our customers appreciate the effort we put into making their buying journey the best it can be.”

James Orridge, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Mansfield said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for achieving this recognition. We really appreciate how much consideration goes into a vehicle purchase and always do our best to make sure our customers are well cared for throughout their entire buying journey - and beyond.”