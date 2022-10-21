Mansfield housebuilder opens doors to HGP investment

A Rippon Homes property.

HGP, which is backed by Lloyds Bank and Homes England, has awarded an investment of £1.6 million to the developer to help bring high-quality homes to the village of Woodhall Spa, near Lincoln.

The scheme, to be named Woodcock Grange, is HGP’s first investment alongside Rippon Homes and is set to deliver a mix of one to four-bedroom home styles, including bungalows, which will benefit from single or double garages as well as a private garden.

The homes will be suitable for a range of buyers, including first-time buyers, singles, couples, retirees as well as families and will be available for sale towards the end of 2022.

Rippon Homes, founded in 1953, has an impressive track record of delivering quality homes in desirable locations.

Rippon Homes sees partnering with HGP as a great opportunity to allow the business to scale further and bring new developments to market.

Mike Murphy, HGP investment director, said: “We’re extremely proud and excited to be working with Rippon Homes for the first time to enable the company to grow its already impressive portfolio of developments.

“With our eyes firmly fixed on the future, we are now in discussions about the sites that are in the pipeline and we look forward to working with Ian and the team moving forwards”

Ian Dyke, managing director at Rippon Homes, said: “This investment will be pivotal to our growth and we’re excited to be on this journey with a trusted investment partner.”

