Mansfield homebuilder on the search for new apprentices to join its team

One of the apprenticeships that the company has on offer is as a sales progressor, an exciting role, where the apprentice will support the sales team and ensure that the properties at the developments are reserved and exchanged.

The role is an integral part of the team at Rippon that will learn to iron out the final details and help homebuyers secure their dream home.

The leading homebuilder is also looking to add a civil engineer apprentice to the team, who will learn how to assist the project manager with the engineering designs for the technical department.

Mansfield homebuilder Rippon Homes is looking for new apprentices. Photo: Rippon Homes

This apprenticeship will help any budding civil engineers gain the experience needed to become proficient in their area of expertise, whilst also gaining valuable real-world experience, learning from masters of their craft at Rippon Homes.

Jessica Place, sales manager at Rippon, said: “We are looking for a range of new apprentices to join the team at Rippon Homes and help us achieve our goals in this exciting period of growth.

“At Rippon Homes, we value everyone on our teams and our apprentices will be able to gain real world experience, whilst learning from the experts who will be more than happy to share their knowledge.