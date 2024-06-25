Mansfield home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Respectful Care has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands for the fifth consecutive year.

There are 1,187 home care providers in the East Midlands and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Respectful Care - Mansfield & Ashfield

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Mansfield go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Mansfield

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Respectful Care has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands.”

Keeley Riley, registered manager of Respectful Care, said:

“We are extremely proud to have received the Top 20 Home Care Provider award, and even more so of our dedicated team at Respectful Care.

“Respectful Care holds high standards, and this ethos is echoed throughout the company, cascading the very best care delivery to the core of our service, our clients.

“We will endeavour to maintain our outstanding outcomes, bettering the lives of others and we thank everyone involved at Respectful Care for their commitment and dedication.”

To see Respectful Care’s reviews, go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432202650#awards-ratings

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in the East Midlands go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands#locations-top