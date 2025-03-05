Mansfield hair stylist nominated for trophy at the International Hairdressing Awards

Olivia Barnes from Mansfield salon Mark Leeson has been named as a finalist in Best International Women’s Commercial Collection of the Year 2025 at the International Hairdressing Awards (IHA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This plaudit comes hot on the heels of another major win for Olivia after claiming the title of Eastern Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional. Olivia has won this award now three times, making her one of the rare super-talents who go on to join the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame. Olivia’s previous wins were in 2021 and 2023.

Seen as the most prestigious prize in worldwide hairdressing, the IHA shortlist was chosen by an international jury panel. The finalists across all the categories come from countries around the world and represent the very best in global hairdressing. This was the sixth consecutive year that the Mark Leeson team have been represented at the IHAs with the salon scooping International Artistic Team of the Year in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are taking place in a ceremony at HAIRCON Manchester on June 21st, where finalists from around the world will gather to find out the winners in each of the eight categories.

Olivia Barnes with her British Hairdressing Award along with her winning collection

Commenting on her nomination, Olivia Barnes who is the current holder of the British Hairdressing Awards Eastern Hairdresser of the Year for the same collection said; “I’m over the moon to see my collection in the International Hairdressing Awards. My collection is one of only three selected in this category from throughout the world, so it’s a total honour. I owe everything to the support and encouragement of Mark and Richard at Mark Leeson. It’s such an inspiring team to be a part of and winning this award would be another amazing career highlight.”

Mark Leeson added, “Olivia is a truly gifted stylist, and we’re delighted to see her recognised in this line-up. We think we’ve got the best team in the world at Mark Leeson and being nominated for awards like this prove it!”

Mark Leeson is one of the most prolific hairdressers in the world with a career spanning over 40 years. His exceptional talent has led to him scooping the top honour of British Hairdresser of the Year Award in 2014 amongst many other awards for him and his team. Today he is UK Ambassador for Goldwell and his work is admired throughout the world.