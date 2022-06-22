Mansfield furniture manufacturer delivers million-pound contract for Scottish hospital

The new Broadford Community Hospital on the Isle of Skye is part of a £40 million development by NHS Highland, which also includes the Badenoch & Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore, which opened last year and was also fitted out by Deanestor, of Crown Farm Way, Forest Town.

Deanestor provided both fitted furniture for 142 rooms throughout the hospital on Skye, including storage units, medicine cabinets, changing benches, wardrobes, foldaway beds, nurse stations and a main reception desk.

It also fitted out the pharmacy with worktops, dispensing cabinets and metal drugs cabinets. A range of specialist equipment was also installed across the hospital, from physiotherapy bars to white boards, dispensers, sanitisers and appliances.

A unit in the hospital.

Originally established in 1948 to manufacture hospital furniture and fittings for the newly established NHS, Deanestor now has the resources and expertise to manage 5,000-room hospital projects.