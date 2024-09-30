Mansfield funeral celebrant nomintated for association award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield-based funeral celebrant Wayne Swiffin has been nominated for a prestigious award for his work.

Wayne, who is also a public relations consultant, is a member of the Association of Independent Celebrants. The association has an annual awards scheme where people are encouraged to nominate celebrants for awards.

The Winner and Runner Up in Outstanding Funeral Celebrant, Outstanding Couple and Family Celebrant and the Debbie Brooke Award for Outstanding Contribution to Celebrancy will be announced at the AOIC Awards Dinner on Saturday, October 12 at the Moor Hall Hotel in Sutton Coldfield following the AOIC Conference.

Wayne said: "I was delighted but also somewhat surprised to be nominated for an award, as there are a number of great celebrants doing some wonderful work. "I am just pleased to be able to use my skills and experience to help people at a time when they need it. It is such an honour and a privilege to do this role. "I really do not expect to win, but I am proud that somebody has felt able to nominate me."

In an email to him, the AOIC said: "I am delighted to inform you that you have been nominated for an AOIC Celebrant Award. "Congratulations on doing such a good job that people have wanted you to be recognised for your work."

A recent testimonial left for Wayne read: "Thank you so much for conducting a really lovely service. Many people commented on your leading of saying farewell to W and asked how long you had known him as it seemed very personal and very W."

Wayne, who began his career as a junior newspaper reporter in Mansfield, is also a member of Mansfield Rotary, Mansfield Royal British Legion, and a parish councillor in Clipstone, where he lived for 16 years before moving to the Carr Bank area of Mansfield.