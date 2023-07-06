Mansfield firm Linney invests in cutting-edge virtual production technology to revolutionise on-site studio

Linney is one of only a handful of agencies in the United Kingdom to have installed a virtual production LED volume, and the investment is part of Linney’s own commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in film production.

The new virtual production facility will be used to project virtual environments onto the LED screen for film and television shoots for its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the latest cutting-edge LED technology, Linney’s film studio houses a super-high resolution six by four-metre HDR LED volume provided by its strategic technology partner Samsung. This is the first Samsung virtual production installation in the country.

Film production at Linney's new virtual production studio in Mansfield. Picture: Linney

The new production approach gives actors, directors and clients a remarkable appreciation of the final product throughout the film-making process.

The set environments created before shooting are vividly displayed on the LED wall – casting realistic, immersive light on the subject in a way that was impossible before.

The studio allows creators to adapt quickly to changes in set and environment that are impossible when shooting on location. Using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to design the working environments, its potential application is limited only by the creative’s imagination.

Linney studio with desert projected on film backdrop using virtual production. Picture: Linney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using virtual production as a filming technique, Linney can accommodate every type and size of shoot.

Linney has an in-house team of creatives, directors, producers, film crew, motion designers, visual effects artists and programmers who can create any environment imaginable – from mountains to oceans to caves – and then bring it together with seamless transitions between other environments.

The benefit of virtual production is the control that it gives the production team. Clouds can be designed to suit the brand or product, while multiple sets can be used throughout one shot – with virtual production, Linney is in complete control.

Luke Dennis, Linney’s head of film, said, “We are excited by the potential applications for this technology and have already started working with clients to deliver truly innovative output for their campaigns.”