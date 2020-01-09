Mansfield firm is top of the class for fitting out new Scottish school

Mansfield company Deanestor, one of the UK’s leading contract furniture specialists, has completed a £1.5 million contract to manufacture bespoke furniture and fit out more than 200 rooms for the first new secondary school to be built in Scotland in more than 25 years.

Bertha Park High School in Perth is an entirely new £32.5 million school with capacity for up to 1,100 pupils.

Deanestor supplied and fitted more than 8,000 items of equipment for this project, including teaching aids, sports equipment, raised bleacher seating and lockers as well as soft furnishings.

It manufactured around 1,200 items of bespoke fixed and loose furniture across the school, including shelving, worktops, cabinets and purpose-designed seating booths for the learning plazas and other areas.

Sensory equipment and furniture was also supplied by Deanestor for up to 35 children with special educational needs.

Deanestor’s team fitted out the entire school in a 22-week programme in areas such as science laboratories, food technology, café and social dining, ICT suite, art rooms, sports changing, design technology, break-out spaces, learning plaza, offices, reception and general classrooms.

Commenting on the project, Andy Cook, project manager at Perth & Kinross Council said, “We are more than happy with Deanestor’s performance on this project.

“By moving away from traditional styles of teaching and adopting an environment that is similar to higher education, we will be preparing young people for working in the real world.”

Robbie Kerr, operations manager at Robertson Construction, added, “Deanestor’s involvement at the pre-construction stage was invaluable.

“The quality of the furniture is superb and everyone who has visited Bertha Park is very impressed with the internal environment.”

Brian O’Donnell, associate at Norr, commented: “Deanestor was an integral part of the project team and worked in partnership with us from the earliest design stages.

“Our relationship with Deanestor was very successful and the end result has definitely exceeded our expectations.”