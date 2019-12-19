Mansfield firm helps students with charity sleigh project

Shopfitters in Mansfield are all smiles after helping students raise more than £1,300 for charity.

Jephsons Shopfitters, of Maun Way, donated materials to young people from REAL Education to build a Santa Sleigh – which raised more than £1,330 for the Clipstone community.

The Santa Sleigh.

A Jephsons spokesman said: “The company wanted to help the collaboration for the Santa Sleigh as the concept always raises much-needed funds for the area.”

Ian Jephson, Jephsons commercial director, said: “We are always happy to donate or get involved in a local fundraising initiative that gives back to the local community.

“It’s great to see our materials being transformed into something that not only brings a smile to passers-by but raises funds for the local community.”

REAL Education, based on King’s Mill Way, Mansfield, “provides creative educational solutions for children and young people who are ‘lost to learning’ and ‘hard to place’”.