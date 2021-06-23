Deanestor, based on Crown Farm Business Park in the town, manufactured a range of bedroom and kitchen furniture for student accommodation at West Way Square in the city.

It is the firm’s third student furniture and fitout project for Mace Developments – after carrying out schemes in Cardiff and Exeter.

Manufactured in Mansfield, the bedroom range has three-quarter size double beds with integral storage, wardrobes, desks, bookcases, and shelving.

The studios at West Way Square were supplied with a fridge, combination oven, microwave and grill, and a hob.

Trevor Bonnage, operations director at Mace Developments, said: “Our aim was to combine good design with longevity and value on each project, and to create a fresh and modern appearance for all the rooms.

“Deanestor was involved at an early stage to inform our design process and also prepared mock-up rooms for us to assess the materials, layout and specification.

"We found their team to be accommodating, easy to work with, and responsive on all three projects.”

Designed around a central public plaza, West Way Square forms part of a mixed-use development that aims to reinvigorate the district of Botley, and which includes a library, retail and restaurant units, and attractive outside spaces.

There are 261 ensuite student rooms in a choice of studios up to 32m2 in size, and one and two-bedroom apartments with communal leisure and study spaces, gym, multimedia and games rooms.Deanestor provides high quality contract furniture for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects, as well as bespoke design services.