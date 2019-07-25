Mansfield firm calls on knowhow to publish essential guide to fit-outs

Almost 50 years of experience has been packed into an essential guide to interior fit-outs that has been produced by a respected Mansfield company.

The award-winning Jephsons Shopfitters, of Maun Way, has published a four-page brochure, entitled ‘ Successful Interior Fit-Out Planning and Management’.

It is specifically for project managers, franchisees and business owners who are planning an interior fit-out for venues in the food retail and hospitality sectors.

The guide covers a wide range of subjects, from construction, design and management regulations to insurance risk, health and safety rules, and even what to do if there isn’t a toilet on site.

It is designed to be used as a checklist for anyone planning or overseeing a project and can be used time and again as a valuable aide memoir to save valuable time and money.

Copies have been provided for Jephsons’ clients, as well as a large number of designers, architects and consultants with whom the firm currently works.

Ian Jephson, the firm’s commercial manager, said: “It struck us that we have a massive amount of experience in fitting out restaurants, bars and takeaway food outlets.

“We have come across all sorts of problems that have hindered the smooth running of a project and know how to get around them. So, we thought: why not share that knowledge with others so that issues can be addressed before they become problems? The guide is all about forward-thinking and awareness.”