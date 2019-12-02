A young Mansfield businessman who set up one of the town’s leading estate agents has been recognised as a ‘rising star’ of his industry.

Jon Brown, of BuckleyBrown on Leeming Street, was honoured with the prestigious award at The Negotiator Awards in London – a ceremony recognising Britain’s best and brightest estate and letting agents.

Jon Brown, of BuckleyBrown Estate Agents, receiving his award in London.

Mr Brown set up the Mansfield firm almost five years ago after “wanting more” out of a career in property – feeling that his previous roles were “too target-based” when working under the LSL Property Services group.

The young entrepreneur took the leap in April 2015 to set up his firm, alongside three aspiring women, and since then his business has gone “from strength to strength”.

In that time BuckleyBrown has picked up 20 national awards for its work in estate agency, and after being named as the country’s rising star, Mr Brown says it is the “highlight of my career so far”.

But the aspirational 30-year-old says he now wants to “keep the momentum going”.

He said: “Winning was a big shock to be fair, I’ve had a smile on my face ever since they called my name out.

“It was a surprise, because yes we’ve got a good reputation in Mansfield but the UK is a very big place.

“I thought there was definitely more people out there who could win it, so when they called out my name I thought at first they had got it wrong.

“Over the years we’ve grown to become Mansfield’s most chosen agent in the town, and I started with three ladies and they’re still with me now – this is testament to their hard work.

“The award is essentially for people aged 30 or under, the entrepreneurs who they think will be proven in the future.

“Now I want to keep the momentum going, we’ve had 20 national awards since the company launched in April 2015, and to be named as a rising star is the highlight of my career so far.”