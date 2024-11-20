Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield entrepreneur has been singled out as one of the top marketeers in the country as she supports hundreds of entrepreneurial business owners to scale up and realise their dreams.

Vic Taylor, who runs Touchpoints Marketing, at Ransomwood Business Park, in Mansfield, has been named as one of Enterprise Nation’s top 6 marketing advisers in the country.

The awards, which celebrate the UK and Ireland’s biggest business champions, recognises the “best and brightest advisers, whose support and expertise have shaped some of the most successful small businesses.”

Vic, who was nominated by a client for her dedication to helping businesses grow, is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs to scale and has also launched a unique program to boost self-employment options among university students.

People are now being encouraged to vote for their favourite marketing strategist before Thursday 28th November with the results announced at a prestigious event at The Shard in London next month.

Talking about the award Vic said it was a real honour to be recognised.

She said: “In the UK 99% of private businesses are classed as SMEs. These are entrepreneurs who have strong business dreams they just need the support to make them a reality.

“Over the last two decades I have worked with businesses of all scale, as well as setting up my own enterprises, and I know the challenges we all face now more than ever.

“It is why Touchpoints Marketing is dedicated to supporting business owners at every stage in their journey. Marketing is such a powerful tool, and it really is humbling to be recognised as one of the top marketing strategists in the country.”

Over the last few years Vic has helped boost hundreds of business owners with start up as well as scale up support.

In 2020 she set up unique university-based course Marketing Mavericks to help students realise that self-employment was an option and is so far featured in five universities across the UK providing step by step business support to help graduates realise their self-employment ambitions.

She is also using her more than 20 years of marketing experience to help businesses scale up and is launching a book – Six Figure Niche - sharing her expertise later this year.

Vic said: “Business owners have the ambition and skills to realise their dreams what we do is help them to unlock that potential.

“One in five start-up businesses fail in the first year with around 60% failing within the first three years. If we are to support the nations entrepreneurial spirit then it is so important that more is done to help.”

Touchpoints Marketing is a specialist marketing agency based at Ransomwood Business park, in Mansfield, which provides engaging strategy support and creative monthly marketing activities.

Launching her new service Six Figure Niche this year Vic is helping business owners to scale up and reach their full potential.

Last year after coming first in the Enterprise Nation Adviser Awards 2022 Vic set up sales and marketing podcast, Scale Up Your Sales and Marketing, with fellow Enterprise Nation finalist Leisa Pickles.

She is passionate about helping business owners to grow their business and offers regular workshops and support to Midlands, as well as UK businesses, to share her expertise.

Before setting up Touchpoints Marketing in 2014 Vic had over a decade of experience in corporate marketing teams having worked in a variety of multinational firms.

To vote in the Enterprise Nation Adviser Awards 2024 the go to Enterprise Nation Adviser Awards: Celebrating business champions | Enterprise Nation to find out more details.