Mansfield entrepreneur helping more Nottingham students turn to self employment after studies

Victoria Prince, who supports students with setting up their own business, has seen demand for the course more than double at Nottingham Business School.

Nottingham Business School has doubled its intake to self-employment course Marketing Mavericks to offer more students the unique opportunity to gain first-hand experience of running their own business in a bid to boost enterprise in the city.

The business school, part of Nottingham Trent University, was the first in the UK to offer the practical self-employment training for students last year to help graduates see the benefits of self-employment as an option after graduation. Due to demand, with waiting lists of students keen to learn more about freelance opportunities after university, the business school has this year extended the support to offer more students access to the opportunity.

Sixty students in their second and third year of studies will benefit from the course with places again heavily oversubscribed as students rush to find out more about setting up their own business. Taking part up until April next year the students will now be provided with a step-by-step guide to setting up their own business with practical hands-on advice and mentorship.

Victoria Prince, from Marketing Mavericks, outside Nottingham Business School

The course breaks down all the key elements of setting up a business into modules run across a mixture of in-person and online learning, with ongoing mentorship from entrepreneurs for students to try out their skills in a safe environment.

Run by entrepreneur and marketing expert Victoria Prince who owns Touchpoints Marketing, based in Mansfield, it comes after studies found that students didn’t realise self-employment could be an option after graduation. Research shows that only 2% of freelancers felt they learnt enough about self-employment from university, so Nottingham Trent University is keen to buck the trend.

Victoria, who is passionate about giving students the confidence and skills to set up their own business, said it was a great opportunity for Nottingham Trent University to boost start up success in the region.

She said: “There is a lot of information for students on entrepreneurship and theory but what we found was students needed more help with the practical skills to boost their confidence and let them know that starting a business was possible.

“They want to be able to ask questions and talk to people who have been in their position. A big part of the course is being there as they pitch for their first client or set up their business structure so they have the confidence of having someone there to show them and help them if needed.

“I appreciate self-employment isn’t for everyone, but if we are to encourage more start-ups in the UK then we need to be giving students the opportunity and skills to realise it is possible.”

Marketing Mavericks focuses on practical skills rather than theory with students already setting up freelance businesses alongside their courses. Part of the Nottingham Business School enrichment opportunities it is available to all students wanting to explore the world of self-employment.

Tom Spencer, Head of Undergraduate Programmes at Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University, said: “Students are very knowledgeable in their field, what they need to take that leap into self-employment is the practical skills to set up their own business. We are really pleased by the response to Marketing Mavericks as it is such a useful tool in helping to prepare graduates for their next step.“Skills such as how to network, talk to clients, set up contracts and understand the legal requirements of forming a business. It is a subtle gap in the market but one which is essential if we are to give young people considering self-employment the very best support. We have a strong focus on enterprise education at NTU, home of the Dryden Enterprise Centre, and this course is a fantastic addition to the opportunities we provide our students.”

Twenty-five students graduated from the course last year after it was first made available to just marketing students. With the course continuing to be oversubscribed the university has now invited Marketing Mavericks to support a total of 60 students and made the course available to all Nottingham Business School students.

Marketing Mavericks is run by Touchpoints Marketing, in Mansfield, which provides engaging strategy support and creative monthly marketing activities.

An entrepreneur herself, Victoria created the UK’s first energy ball recipe kit. Developing the idea alongside her own marketing business, before going on to sell the growing vegan brand, she also has a decade of experience in corporate marketing teams having worked in a variety of multinational firms.

She was recently awarded the UK and Ireland’s Marketing Strategist of the Year in the Enterprise Nation Awards 2022 being singled out for her specialist marketing support to help businesses realise their ambitious growth plans.