Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . Are there any developments planned near you?

An application for a lawful development certificate for a single storey rear extension at 50 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, was received on June 10.

A variation of planning permission to upgrade and replace external lighting at Hermitage Lane Depot, Maunside, Mansfield, was received on June 10.

An application for a single storey rear garden room extension at 4 Dorchester Close, Mansfield, was received on June 8.

Latest planning applications in Mansfield district.

An application for one new dwelling at the rear of 2 Sherwood Rise, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on June 7.

Notification for prior aproval for a proposed larger home extension at 4 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield, was received on June 7.

An application for a two storey rear extension and raised decking at 51 Crosby Close, Forest Town, was received on June 7.

An application for a detached single storey residential annexe at 17 Carlton Close, Forest Town, was received on June 7.

An application for a proposed 18m phase 8 monopole with a wraparound cabinet at the base and associated ancilliary works at Briar Lane, Southwell Road West, Mansfield NG18 4HE, was received on June 7.

An application to demolish outbuildings and construct six studio flats at 74-76 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on June 7.

An application for a proposed 18m phase 8 monopole with a wraparound cabinet at the base and associated ancilliary works at Chesterfield Road North, Bull Farm, Pleasley Hill, NG19 7JD, was received on June 7.

An application for a first floor rear extension at 38 Woodland Road, Forest Town, was received on June 7.

An application for a single storey rear extension at 62 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield, was received on June 7.

An application for a single storey front extension at 17 Bishops Meadows, Church Warsop, was received on June 1.

An application for a non-material amendment following approval of a side and rear ground floor extension to replace a flat roof with a tiled lean to roof and rooflight, at 3 Marly Bank Mansfield was validated on June 8.

An application for internal alterations and a rear extension at 33 High Street, Warsop, Mansfield, was validated on June 8.