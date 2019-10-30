Mansfield digital start-up aims to slash cost of airport taxi fares

A new taxi company based at Ransom Wood claims its innovative online system can help passengers save on airport transfers.

WhatTaxi says its fares are up to 25 per cent lower than competitors for journeys to or from any UK airport, whether it is a quick hop from East Midlands or long-haul from Heathrow

From left, Mike Smith, Patrick Smith, and Lucy Herreras-Griffiths, the founders of new Ransom Wood taxi booking platform WhatTaxi.

The saving comes from WhatTaxi’s ability to match journeys — filling up the empty ‘return’ journey that taxis make after a drop-off, or while setting off empty for a pick-up.

Chief executive Patrick Smith said: “We saw that there is an opportunity to save passengers money and allow taxi drivers to earn more at the same time — so everyone wins.

“Currently taxi drivers spend one leg of an airport run with an empty car. That’s a lost opportunity to earn more, while the time and petrol is having to be paid for by the passenger that’s booked the journey.”

He added: “Not only are we saving people money, but we are helping to take cars off the road and make catching that flight just a little bit more environmentally friendly.”

All the passenger needs to do is book their journey through WhatTaxi’s booking and matching platform and the company’s technology does the rest.

The journey is then fulfilled by local, reliable and vetted taxi companies.

The service has been tested and trialled and now WhatTaxi is launching it to passengers all across Nottinghamshire, before rolling out into neighbouring regions.

The platform is open for consumers and business accounts.

For more information, or to make a booking, go www.what.taxi.