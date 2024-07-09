Mansfield construction company welcomes three industry big-hitters to senior team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Previously long-serving senior directors at Derbyshire-headquartered G F Tomlinson, Chris Flint, Andrew Foster and Jamie Braybrook, have moved across to Miller Knight to add significant strength and expertise to its structure.
The trio will boost Miller Knight’s market share with ambitious plans to sustainably expand its service offerings within the regional construction market.
Chris Flint, former MD at GFT, is Miller Knight’s new regeneration director. Andrew Foster has been made commercial director and Jamie Braybrook is chief estimator.
Chris said: “The rise and rise of Miller Knight is something that excited me – and I wanted to be part of the company’s growth, helping to further support its expansion and capability.
“After meeting Miller Knight chief executive David Dickson, and the other directors and visiting many of their current construction sites, I was not only impressed by how the business was set up – but also by the commitment of the staff and the company’s collaborative working approach.”
A £24 million turnover market leading multi-discipline principal contractor formed two decades ago, Mansfield-headquartered Miller Knight is primarily known for its specialist divisions dedicated to remedial fire protection.
The company has built its reputation, carrying out complex and sensitive regeneration and refurbishment projects across the UK for the public and private sectors, delivering substantial schemes across education, health, blue light and residential.
Chris added: “It is clear to see that Miller Knight’s reputation is increasing and that this ambitious company has a team of directors who have a clear vision for the future and I very much wanted to be part of those plans.
“I’m truly excited about using my experience and knowledge of the industry to support the company’s continued growth across both the public and private sectors.”
The company has seen an exciting year on year growth for the past seven years with revenues set to double again for this upcoming financial year, with an order book reaching close to £50 million in turnover.
David Dickson, chief executive, said: “Adding Chris, Andy and Jamie to our team was an exciting opportunity for us. They are extremely experienced, will be great people to work alongside and will only strengthen our capabilities. We feel honoured to be able to have the opportunity to work with them all and are really looking forward to watching them settle in and helping us to continue to grow.
“To date, the company’s growth has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are taking our rightful place among some of the region’s biggest name firms and will no doubt become one of the fastest growing construction companies of 2024.
“Businesses are all about people. Here at Miller Knight, we take pride in being a great place to work, we have a great culture, and we have built a fantastic team over the years – and that is the main driver behind our successes to date.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.