Mansfield community pub set to reopen following £280,000 makeover

The Parkhall Tavern on Park Hall Road in Mansfield is set to reopen on Thursday August 14 following a phenomenal investment of £280,000.

The Parkhall Tavern is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is popular community hero and local resident, Wesley O’Rourke, who brings more than a decade of knowledge and expertise to the pub.

Wes is a passionate, community-minded individual having not only managed another nearby pub, but also having spent many years running, coaching and playing in the local junior and men’s football teams.

Parkhall Tavern in 2022.

He is excited to showcase the pub’s brand new look to the community and is committed to creating a vibrant social hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Inside, the Parkhall Tavern will be completely transformed to breathe a new lease of life into the pub and give it a more open plan lay out.

In addition to the brand new main bar area and spacious games room – complete with a pool table, dart board and its own bar – the investment includes brand new flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout for a modernised yet traditional look and feel.

The venue will also host several flat screen televisions featuring Sky Sports, TNT and horse racing channels so that customers can enjoy live sport, specifically the Champions League, from the comfort of the pub.

Outside, the Parkhall Tavern will boast brand new lighting and signage to greet customers.

The pub also hosts a spacious beer garden consisting of both a decked area and patio which seats more than 30 people and has been revamped in time to welcome visitors back.

The pub will officially reopen at 6pm on Thursday 14th August with prosecco and strawberries reception followed by a live performance from Connah Porter, the winner of Proper Pubs’ 2024 Pub Idol competition, at 8pm.

The celebrations are set to continue afterwards with a live DJ set and karaoke.

The Parkhall Tavern will offer a wide range of drinks promotions, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Wesley O’Rourke, operator of The Hastings, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking over The Parkhall Tavern – it’s a fantastic community pub with so much to offer and I can’t wait to reopen its doors and show off its brand new look.

“Having grown up in the local area and spent the last 10-years working in the industry, when I saw that the Parkhall Tavern was available, and Proper Pubs’ vision for it, I knew I was ready for an exciting new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing this next chapter unfold.”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the Parkhall Tavern will host a busy schedule of regular entertainment including Monday night darts and dominoes, Tuesday pool evenings, fortnightly quiz nights on a Wednesday, karaoke or open mic nights on Fridays and bingo every Sunday evening.

Going forward, Wes hopes to support several community initiatives and will start by hosting local sports teams every weekend, fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank.

He is also planning to fundraise for several local charities close to his heart such as the Air Ambulance and Cancer Research.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I am delighted to welcome our brand new operator, Wes, to the Parkhall Tavern.

“It’s been a pleasure working with him to bring our joint vision to life.

“I’m confident that his hands-on experience within the pub sector, combined with his knowledge and passion for the local community, will enable him to create a thriving social hub where residents can come together.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, I’d like to wish him the very best of luck for the reopening and I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for the Parkhall Tavern.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives and in March 2024, it was crowned Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards.