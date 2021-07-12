Mansfield care firm celebrates 25th anniversary with new warehouse opening

Gill Isterling had a vision of a firm offering reliable, at-home care to allow people to live independently for longer and set up her company Premier Community 25 years ago.

The second generation has taken on the firm and also created a thriving warehouse, shop and web business selling mobility equipment and aids, employing another 50 people at its HQ in Mansfield

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams at the opening with Premier Community staff

The firm, which is this year a sponsor of the Chad Business Excellence Awards, has a series of events planned to mark its 25th anniversary.

The official opening of the new warehouse at the Millenium Business Park in Fountain Court, Mansfield, which took place on Friday, July 9, when the Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams and Farad Amirsaeedi, the council’s senior regeneration officer for enterprise and investment cut the ribbon and joined staff for the tour of the HQ and a Covid-friendly lunch.

Throughout the year events will take place to thank the staff and service users, while charity events are also planned to support local organisations close to the Premier Community’s hearts.

She said: “We do everything with the intention that every single service user or customer receives support for their independence with integrity and kindness at its heart. We have a long list of past and present employees, who have all added to our heritage and experience."

Gill has now passed the baton on to her sons who run the firm, Dan as managing director and Ben, Joe, Tim and Aidan.

Dan said: “It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey to our 25th anniversary, with lots of challenges to reach that quality of service. None more than the last 18 months as we have supported so many vulnerable service users through the pandemic.

“I am so proud of all the staff on our front line and behind the scenes who have been magnificent, going above and beyond; heroes does not begin to describe them.”

Commenting on the new premises, Mayor Abrahams said there had “never been a more appropriate time to thank everyone connected with the care sector”.