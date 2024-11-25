Mansfield businesswoman Faye Finaro’s SOS Beauty Mobile App wins Best Mobile App of 2024

IBAC Business Award Winners - Kelham Hall 23rd November 2024

Faye Finaro, founder of the innovative SOS Beauty Mobile App, has once again made headlines, winning Best Mobile App of 2024 at the prestigious IBAC Business Awards.

This recognition adds to an already impressive year for Faye, who previously won Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year and the Female Empowerment Award.

The SOS Beauty Mobile App, often compared to Uber for its seamless ability to connect users with local beauty professionals for last-minute appointments, has grown exponentially since its launch. With over 2,000 businesses across the UK registered on the platform and a thriving online community of over 30,000 beauty business owners, the app is revolutionising how beauty services are accessed and delivered.

In just two years, SOS Beauty has earned six major awards and been a finalist for numerous others, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the beauty industry. Faye’s leadership and dedication to empowering beauty professionals have driven the app’s phenomenal success, with the platform going from strength to strength as it continues to innovate and expand.

Faye Finaro at the IBAC Business Awards - Winner - Best Mobile App of 2024

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved,” Faye said. “SOS Beauty was created to make beauty services more accessible while supporting local businesses. Winning these awards shows the impact we’re making in the industry, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Whether you're a beauty business owner or a customer looking for last-minute appointments, SOS Beauty has something for everyone. Sign up for your free account today at www.sosbeauty.co.uk and discover how SOS Beauty can connect you to the UK’s best beauty professionals.