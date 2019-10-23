Mansfield businesses hailed for 'exceptional' customer service

Town centre businesses in Mansfield deliver exceptional standards of customer care - and that’s official.

Mansfield BID’s sixth annual Customer Service Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 8.

Mansfield BID customer service awards.

Held at the library, on West Gate, the awards are a way of celebrating the different shops and businesses in Mansfield and the service they provide.

Mansfield BID had partnered with Douglas Stafford Global to offer a mystery shopper service to those who had opted to take part in the scheme.

Each mystery shopper had the same scorecard, and assessed premises on things such as how welcoming people were, how helpful they were and how knowledgeable they were about other parts of the town centre.

The scores were added up and then each business was awarded an appropriate ranking, with Platinum being the best, then Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades being available.

Mansfield BID chief executive Nikki Rolls told the awards ceremony that more and more businesses were taking part each year. In 2019, 104 businesses took part, compared with 72 the year before.

She said that 18 locations had kept their 100 per cent score, 24 had improved their scores, 11 new locations went straight in at 100 per cent, and that "every open location had polite conversation with the mystery shopper".

She said: "Mansfield has a unique mix of independent retailers, and large, well-known high street stores, as well as a vast range of other companies too, such as solicitors and accountants, an estate agents.

"What’s evident from the awards is that the people who work in these businesses deliver exceptional customer service, which is vital when it comes to attracting and retaining visitors to our town centre.

"Not only did the participating businesses get an award, they also got a report from the mystery shopper. This means that they are able to assess what they are doing right, and perhaps what can be further improved upon."

The winners of the Platinum rating were:

Barclays Bank, Belvoir, Brimbles, Britalia, Burtons, Bus Station Service Desk, Capo Lounge, Collections High Street, Duffy Opticians, Eden Mobility, EE, Ernest Jones, Fidler & Pepper Lawyers, Four Seasons Service Desk, Futures, Game, Handley Arcade Antiques, Holland & Barrett, I Do Bridal, Inplace Personnel, Just 4 Mortgages, Just Move Estate Agents, Lash & Brow Bar, Lloyds Bank, Mansfield Building Society, Mansfield Soup Kitchen, Marks & Spencer, Millets, Moss & Co., Need 2 View, Next, Pinders, Sky, Retail Pod, Specsavers, The Nottingham, The Vault, Thorntons, Vinyl Lounge, Vision Express.

The winners of the Gold rating were:

Palace Theatre, Carphone Warehouse, Claires Accessories, H Samuel, Martin Wilkinsons, The Perfume Shop, Ann Summers, Bodycare, Bonmarche, Boots Retail Park, Dorothy Perkins, Dorothy Perkins (Concession), EQVVS, HMV, Home Bargains, Laura Ashley, Mansfield Museum, Mansfield Shoe Repairs, Mark Leeson, Pandora, The Pud Store, Sally Twinkles, Superdrug, The Glazey Place, Timpson, Topshop, Topman, Warren James, Whoops IT, Wilkos, Xibit Jewellery, B&M, Boots, Clinton Cards, Superstar Speakers, The Courthouse PH, The Garrison, The Mangrove, The Village Activity Centre, Everyday Loans, NatWest Bank, Flare Print Studio, O2, Henshaws, Poundbakery, Primark, Booth Discount Furniture, Cherished Wedding Boutique, Hair & Beauty Lounge, KH Hair, Lucy's Café, Mansfield Computer Store, New Look, Quiz, River Island, Select, Sports Direct, Stag & Pheasant, Quality Shoe Repairs, The Green Dragon PH, TK Maxx, Games Emporium.

The winners of the Silver rating were:

Haags Jewellers, Leigh & Co., McHenrys Place, Harmony Health.