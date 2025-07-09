Mansfield Building Society donation supports inclusive community music with Mansfield District Corps of Drums
The Mansfield District Corps of Drums, a cherished local institution, is comprised of individuals with a passion for military music, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds or live with Special Educational Needs. The group offers its members the chance to learn a range of musical instruments and skills, while also instilling a strong sense of discipline, camaraderie, and teamwork.
By nurturing the musical aspirations of young people and adults alike, the Corps provides a safe and welcoming space to grow, learn, and perform. Members are given opportunities to showcase their talents at civic, ceremonial, and military events across Nottinghamshire - bringing the power of live music to the local community.
This contribution will help the Corps continue offering lessons, equipment, and performance opportunities to its members - supporting not only musical development but also wider personal growth.
Ryan Clarke, Bandmaster at Mansfield District Corps of Drums, explains:
“This donation allows us to provide potentially life-changing music tuition for 10 new members, alongside being able to purchase further instruments and uniforms. More importantly, The Mansfield have enabled us to continue providing traditional marching music to the community for important events such as Remembrance Sunday and Armed Forces Day.”
Vickie Preston from Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust, commented:
“We are delighted to support an inspiring organisation that empowers individuals through music. The Corps’ commitment to accessibility and community engagement makes a lasting impact across Mansfield and beyond.”
If you would like to know more about Mansfield District Corps of Drums visit facebook.com/nottsown
For more information about Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme, visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme