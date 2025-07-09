Mansfield Building Society donation supports inclusive community music with Mansfield District Corps of Drums

By Helen Mackenzie-Roberts
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Mansfield Building Society has proudly donated £800 to the Mansfield District Corps of Drums in support of their ongoing mission to bring traditional military music to life while fostering inclusion, talent development, and community spirit.

The Mansfield District Corps of Drums, a cherished local institution, is comprised of individuals with a passion for military music, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds or live with Special Educational Needs. The group offers its members the chance to learn a range of musical instruments and skills, while also instilling a strong sense of discipline, camaraderie, and teamwork.

By nurturing the musical aspirations of young people and adults alike, the Corps provides a safe and welcoming space to grow, learn, and perform. Members are given opportunities to showcase their talents at civic, ceremonial, and military events across Nottinghamshire - bringing the power of live music to the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This contribution will help the Corps continue offering lessons, equipment, and performance opportunities to its members - supporting not only musical development but also wider personal growth.

Mansfield District Corps of Drums members with The Mansfield’s Bob Crowe and Summer Ridgeplaceholder image
Mansfield District Corps of Drums members with The Mansfield’s Bob Crowe and Summer Ridge

Ryan Clarke, Bandmaster at Mansfield District Corps of Drums, explains:

“This donation allows us to provide potentially life-changing music tuition for 10 new members, alongside being able to purchase further instruments and uniforms. More importantly, The Mansfield have enabled us to continue providing traditional marching music to the community for important events such as Remembrance Sunday and Armed Forces Day.”

Vickie Preston from Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust, commented:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are delighted to support an inspiring organisation that empowers individuals through music. The Corps’ commitment to accessibility and community engagement makes a lasting impact across Mansfield and beyond.”

If you would like to know more about Mansfield District Corps of Drums visit facebook.com/nottsown

For more information about Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme, visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme

Related topics:Mansfield Building SocietyMansfieldNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice