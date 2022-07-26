Mansfield beauty businesswoman in finals of national awards for her innovative app

Faye has been selected as a finalist in the entrepreneur of the year category for the 2022 UK Beauty Awards.

She has created the SOS Beauty mobile app, which aims to help beauty businesses and potential customers find the perfect match.

The former international catwalk model created the app so that customers can send out beauty treatment requests to hair, beauty and aesthetics businesses within their local area.

Entrepreneur Faye Finaro is on a mission to match customers wth beauty businesses.

A beauty business with a profile on the app can respond with a quote, and when an appointment is made, SOS Beauty takes a commission from that booking.

Faye, who also works in the education sector, said: “It’s incredible to be recognised for the project at such an early stage in its development.

“The app went live on June 7 and 600 businesses across the UK have already signed up, which makes me so proud.

“I’m so pleased the launch has been a success and grateful for all the support I've received from friends, family, the local community, my network of Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics businesses, and the East Midlands Chamber who have provided funding for staff and mentorship.”

Members of the public can support Faye’s work by downloading the app from Google or the Apple store, and creating a free profile.