Mansfield-based manufacturer awarded £3m fitout contract for one of the UK's most sustainable schools
The school is one of the first secondary schools in the UK to be built to Passivhaus standards.
This will be Deanestor’s 14th contract for Robertson Construction and it follows its successful completion of a number of award-winning school projects in Scotland.
Deanestor will be fitting out 274 rooms across the new campus and will manufacture or procure more than 2,700 items of fitted and loose furniture, including storage solutions, changing benches, teaching kitchen, learning walls, tables and chairs, equipment for sports and arts, workbenches and tools for technology and engineering.
Commenting on this latest contract award, William Tonkinson, Managing Director of Deanestor, said, “This project will provide a fantastic learning and teaching environment for young people, and we are delighted to be playing our part and working with the Robertson team once again. We have successfully delivered a number of projects for Perth & Kinross Council and have a strong track record in fitting out Passivhaus schools. We are looking forward to starting on site next year.”
Brian McQuade, COO of Robertson Group, said, “Not only will this be a high-quality building, but it will support and enhance the experience of learners utilising a ‘fabric first’ and heat recovery approach in its construction that will deliver against the low carbon agenda.”
Gary Bushnell, Chief Executive of hub East Central Scotland, added “We have worked closely with Perth & Kinross Council and partners from the inception of this project and it is great to see work now progressing well on site. It will provide another high-quality, highly sustainable facility that will serve the community for many years to come.”
Due to open Summer 2025, the new Perth High School is being built adjacent to the existing 1960s school, which will then be demolished.
Deanestor specialises in the design and project management of large campus fitout projects and award-winning school architecture. It manufactures and installs robust and flexible loose and fixed furniture solutions for early years, primary, SEN, and secondary education, fitting out areas such as classrooms, science laboratories, ICT, design and technology, atria, social dining spaces, break-out areas, sports facilities, and changing rooms.