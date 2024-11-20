Mansfield and Ashfield resident celebrated as finalist in Caremark’s 2024 ‘The Incredibles’ national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Caremark, a leading UK home care provider, has proudly announced the finalists for its prestigious UK award, ‘The Incredibles,’ with Nicola Carter from Mansfield recognised as one of the country’s top ten care assistants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the extraordinary contributions of care assistants across the UK, highlighting a dedication to providing outstanding care that positively impacts lives.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with over 5,000 care assistants from across the UK considered. Nicola stood out for her passion and commitment to improving the lives of her customers, delivering not only professional care but also kindness and empathy that leaves a lasting impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola’s caregiving journey began in 2015, following a personal experience caring for a family member. Since then, she has dedicated herself to helping others and making a meaningful impact on every person she supports. Known for her patience, resilience and commitment, Nicola embodies Caremark’s values of honesty, accountability and mutual respect.

Nicola Carter - Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield

Simon Ford, Managing Director of Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield, who nominated Nicola, shared:

“Nicola’s commitment to her customers’ wellbeing is truly remarkable. Recently, she has invested weeks helping one customer by clearing excessive hazards from hoarding and working closely with social workers to create a safe, welcoming home environment. Nicola’s respectful and adaptable approach helped her earn the customer’s trust, who felt comfortable enough to share personal identity changes. Thanks to her support and understanding, this customer now enjoys greater independence, including a wheelchair for mobility and a lift outside their home. The council’s team even expressed surprise at the transformation, noting the customer’s newfound optimism and engagement in life.”

Simon continued, “In another case, Nicola quickly identified that the customer, a hoarder, relied heavily on his elderly sister, who struggled to meet his needs. Again, she took the initiative to clear and organise the space and suggested adding regular grocery shopping and weekly cleaning support, which brought significant relief and structure to both the customer and his sister. The customer commented that he could not believe there was a carpet in his lounge after not seeing it for such a long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, praised all ten finalists for their outstanding achievements:

“A huge congratulations to Nicola and our other 2024 ‘Incredibles’ finalists – the nominees for this year’s award are nothing short of remarkable. These are people who not only perform their jobs with excellence but do so with a deep sense of empathy and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others. They represent the heart of Caremark and the broader care community.

“I’m so proud of the outstanding care our team provides to customers across the UK each day. It’s a privilege to be honouring the achievements of our finalists with a dedicated awards event again this year. We hope this recognition will show them how much we appreciate their compassion, encourage continued excellence within the care sector and inspire more ‘Incredible’ stories.”

To honour these inspiring care assistants, Caremark will be hosting a special awards event at the iconic Fortnum & Mason in London at the end of this month. The event will offer a chance for finalists to network, enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea, and be celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the care sector. The highlight of the event will be the exciting announcement of The Incredible of the Year, a title reserved for the finalist whose work has shown exceptional dedication and impact.