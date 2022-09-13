Mansfield and Ashfield pubs to slash prices for one day only in push for tax equality
A quartet of pubs across Mansfield and Ashfield are set to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only this week.
Prices at The Widow Frost and The Stag & Pheasant in Mansfield, along with The Regent in Kirkby and The Picture House in Sutton will be reduced on Thursday, September 15, to mark Tax Equality Day in the JD Wetherspoon pub.
The move aims to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.
Most Popular
-
1
'Grateful' young Mansfield entrepreneur wins regional award for car dealer firm
-
2
More than half of homes in Mansfield and Ashfield have poor energy efficiency ratings – amid warnings of soaring fuel poverty across England
-
3
UPDATED: Here is where to find the cheapest fuel prices in Mansfield and Ashfield
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.
Michelle Byng, The Widow Frost manager, said: “It is unfair supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.
“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.
“Customers coming to The Liquorice Gardens on Thursday, September 15, will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.
“We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”