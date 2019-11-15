Mansfield and Ashfield go dotty for Children in Need

Bankers, bakers, schools and opticians in Mansfield and Ashfield have been getting in the Children in Need spirit.

People across the country have been going dotty for the annual fundraiser and telethon, and Mansfield was no exception.

Greenwood Primary School pupils Sophia Foster, Kacie-Leigh Geering and Alice Moore, all aged eight.

Staff at businesses across Mansfield town centre have dressed up, dressed down and sold cakes, books and more today in aid of Children in Need.

At Specsavers, on West Gate, staff wore pyjamas, onesies and dressing gowns to work, as well as selling cakes and biscuits to customers.

Amber Jones, store PR and marketing co-ordinator, said: "We just like doing our bit for charity - we do lots throughout the year.

"We like to give back as much as we can.

Greggs has been selling official Pudsey merchandise and cakes. Pictured in its West Gate branch are manager Donna Saxton, left, and senior sales assistant Letitia Marriott.

"The customers like to get involved. They like to buy the cakes and they love to see us looking silly.

"We try to raise at least £80 everytime we do something."

IN OTHER NEWS: Five bidding to become Mansfield's next MP

Staff at NatWest, on Church Street, donned Pudsey gear for the day, as well as holding a book sale for the charity.

Staff at NatWest, Church Street, dressed down for Children in Need. Pictured, from left, are senior personal banker Daniel Rhodes and personal bankers Laura Rodgers, Angela Isaacs and Margaret Taylor.

Daniel Rhodes, senior personal banker, said: "It's a banking incenting - we're authorised to raise money for certain charities and Children in Need is one of them.

"We do a lot through the year, such as Macmillan, Jeans for Genes and the Royal British Legion. Children in Need is always a big one."

Official Pudsey wristbands, ears and cupcakes were on sale at Greggs, on West Gate.

Letitia Marriott, senior sales assistant, said: "The customers love them. They buy them all the time and are always asking for more merchandise."

Staff at Specsavers, West Gate, wore their pyjames to work and sold cakes to customers. Pictured, from left, are dispensing assistant Amber Peroti, PR and marketing co-ordinator Amber Jones and dispensing assistant Faye Ramsbotham.

Elsewhere, pupils at Greenwood Primary & Nursery School, Sutton Middle Lane, Kirkby, have been enjoying Children in Need activities.

Children paid £1 to wear Pudsey clothes and made and sold cakes and biscuits too with plans to make a giant Pudsey from pound coins at the end of the school day.

The annual Children in Need telethon is on BBC One tonight, Friday, November 15, from 7.30pm.

IN OTHER NEWS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new fund to 'rejuvenate' Mansfield