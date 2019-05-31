Mansfield and Ashfield councils partner to help budding entrepreneurs 'get off the ground'

Budding entrepreneurs in Mansfield and Ashfield are invited to the launch of a programme that will provide free support to help get their business ideas off the ground.

Mansfield and Ashfield District Councils are working in partnership with East Midlands Chamber to provide the 'new enterprise programme', a range of free support to help those who want to be their own boss.

The Summit Centre, Kirkby.

Residents in either of the districts who are considering starting their own business are invited to sign up to attend a launch event.

It will take place on Friday, June 7, at the Summit Centre in Kirkby from 9.30am to 12.30pm, where the Art of Brilliance will deliver a workshop on positivity and motivation.

Those who sign up to the programme will benefit from confidential advice and expert help from a personal mentor to create a personalised business plan and help them achieve their goals.

Future workshops will provide help with market research, costing, pricing and managing business finances. Network events will provide a chance to make new contacts and listen to inspiring speakers on a range of relevant topics.

Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration at Mansfield District Council, said: "This is a great opportunity for those who want to start their own business but are unsure how to go about it or lack the confidence to take that first step.

"The programme will provide invaluable support on all aspects of setting up a business and help develop their skills and strengths.

"I would encourage anyone who is interested in working for themselves to come along to the launch as it really could change their life for the better."

Carol Cooper-Smith, interim service director for place and communities at Ashfield District Council, said: "It is a pleasure to be able to work in partnership to bring this fantastic opportunity to the people of Ashfield and Mansfield.

"The project is a great initiative aimed at encouraging and supporting those who want to give self-employment a go and is an opportunity not to be missed.

“The number of independent businesses in the area is growing, and will play a vital part in the continued regeneration of our town centres.”

To find out more about the project and sign up to attend the launch event, contact the Ashfield and Mansfield Regeneration team on 01623 463327 or email newenterprise@mansfield.gov.uk.