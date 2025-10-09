Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, East Leake, underlines its popularity with glut of awards nominations

Award-winning family attraction Manor Farm Park & Woodlands has underlined its position as a great family day out by celebrating 16 awards successes in two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Leake family attraction, which has just unveiled a host of autumn activities for October, has already been chosen by respected business publication SME News, in collaboration with AI Global Media, as 'Best Family Day Out 2025 - Nottinghamshire' in the prestigious Business Elite Awards.

It is now celebrating its first ever nominations in the annual NFAN Awards, run by the National Farm Attractions Network, which unites the farm and rural attraction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Farm is up for awards in the Best Event category for its World Mud Pie Championships

Manor Farm

It has also been nominated in the Best Food & Beverage category and for the Large Farm Park of the Year award, with winners announced at a ceremony in January.

The attraction, located on the Leicestershire/Nottinghamshire border, has also been nominated for six awards in the annual Visit Leicestershire tourism awards:

Best Team

Breakfast – Antlers Bistro

Casual Dining – Antlers Bistro

Sunday Lunch – Antlers Bistro

Large Visitor Attraction of the year

Rising Star – Jordan St Germain (Chief Operations Officer)

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands has also been nominated for the Attraction of the Year and Team of the Year awards in the 20205/26 Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards, with owner Glennis Robinson nominated in the Unsung Hero of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Farm

Winners of the Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire awards have the chance to progress to progress to the national Visit England Awards.

Other recent accolades include 2025 E2 Media Awards Winner: Family Attraction of the Year - and SME Leicestershire & Rutlands Business Awards Finalists for Family Business of the Year 2025 and Business of the Year >50 Employees 2025.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “These accolades mark a significant milestone for not only the business but us as a team.

“They place us alongside recognised sector leaders and it’s clear that our visibility and reputation are growing. While we remain focused on continuous improvement, this recognition affirms that our strategic direction is resonating across the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike. It's the ultimate family friendly attraction near Nottingham, set in scenic countryside on the Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire border - just over 10 minutes from the M1 motorway. The East Midlands family attraction includes indoor and outdoor adventure play zones, animal encounters, and dinosaur-themed kids' activities.

From October 18 to 31, step into the undercover pumpkin patch and collect your perfect pumpkin rain or shine, it’s all ready for you to enjoy.

Put your creativity to the test in the pumpkin carving championship, for the chance to win a spellbinding prize.

Guess how many pumpkins were grown on the farm this year and enter the competition for another chance to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take aim with the Pumpkin Cannon - £2 will buy you 3 shots – and join the fun at the School of Wizardry & Witchcraft in the woodlands, where magic and mischief await!

The family farm park has more than 50 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover, including Nottinghamshire's largest indoor adventure play centre.

Families enjoy hot and cold food at great prices, indoor and outdoor picnic benches, pathways suitable for pushchair access and a maize maze available during the summer months.

Tickets include entry to the Indoor Playbarn, Nottinghamshire's largest indoor adventure play centre as well as:

Access to the Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail

A daily falconry display (weather permitting)

Full access to animal activities, including petting sessions and donkey grooming