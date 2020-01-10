Major high street chain announces closure of its Mansfield branch

High street giant GAME has revealed another set of store closures across the UK, including its branch in Mansfield.

The tech and gaming shop, which is based inside the town’s Four Seasons shopping centre, announced the closures of 40 locations in a new year announcement, which will also see its branches in Derby and Leicester shutting their doors.

Four Seasons Shopping Centre

To date 13 sites have had notice served, including existing GAME sites in Mansfield, Canterbury, Watford, Glasgow Fort and Leicester.

And on Wednesday, January 8, notice was served on a further 14 sites impacting outlets owned mostly by Intu and New River. The sites include Derby, Norwich Chapelfield, Lakeside, Bexleyheath and Carmarthen.

GAME intends to serve notice on the additional sites in the near future, as it presses on with its store “rationalisation” programme but continues to focus on online sales.

A spokesperson for GAME said: “We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.

“However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.”

Earlier this week high street giant Debenhams announced it would be closing 19 of its stores across the country in 2020.

Store closure location included Altrincham Greater Manchester, Chatham Kent, Wolverhampton and Southport Merseyside, but the Mansfield store was not on the company’s closure list.