Louth Developments sold to Gabitie Group

Kings Corporate is pleased to announce the successful sale of East Midlands based Louth Developments Ltd to Gabitie Group Ltd.

Louth Developments Ltd, trading as ABCo Engineering Hydraulics, is a leading player in the hydraulics manufacturing sector. Located in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, the business has been a significant part of the local industrial landscape for over 50 years, having been established in 1972.

ABCo specialises in manufacturing both standard and bespoke hydraulic hand pumps, cylinders, and power packs, which are supplied to a diverse range of leading clients across the agricultural, construction, automotive, marine, and medical sectors throughout the UK, Europe, and worldwide.

The business’ long-standing relationships with suppliers and clients have been a key element in its success. This, combined with its reputation in the region, made the business an attractive acquisition for Gabitie Group.

With the client looking to exit due to retirement, John Carroll, Corporate Negotiator at Kings Corporate, identified the ideal buyer in Gabitie Group Ltd. This sale represents an excellent opportunity for the Gabitie Group to expand its footprint and further consolidate its position in the engineering industry.

John said: “This sale marks the successful transition of a well-established business with a solid reputation and an impressive track record. Louth Developments Ltd offers tremendous value, both in terms of its long-term client relationships and its robust management team. I’m confident that Gabitie Group will continue to build on this success and drive the business forward in the coming years.”