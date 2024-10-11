Lord-lieutenant commemorates 250th anniversary of Tallents Solicitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating a Landmark Moment in Newark-on-Trent's Legal History Newark-on-Trent, UK – [10.10.24] – In a significant event marking a milestone in the legal history of north Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Moraa Pickering MBS HAC, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, visited Tallents Solicitors on 10 October 2024 to commemorate the esteemed legal firm's 250th anniversary. This visit highlights the firm's long-standing commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients since its founding in January 1774 by Philip Tallents.

Event highlights

Lord-Lieutenant Professor Pickering was greeted by Alistair Millar, Senior Partner at Tallents Solicitors, alongside the other partners and retired Senior Partners.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Newark, Cllr Diane Ledger, and Newark Town Clerk, Matthew Gleadell, further underscoring the event's civic importance.

Dr. Richard Gaunt FRHistS, FSA, a historian with extensive knowledge of Tallents Solicitors' rich legacy, also joined the commemoration and gave an insightful speech, detailing the role and importance of Tallents Solicitors in the history of Newark and across Nottinghamshire.

During the visit, Professor Pickering met with staff and viewed significant historical documents that chronicle the firm's storied history. The visit culminated with the signing of commemorative documents, solidifying the occasion's historical significance for Tallents Solicitors.

Alistair commented: “It is a privilege to be Senior Partner at this momentous point in the firm’s long legal history. Since 1774, Tallents Solicitors has been a strong beacon for the local community and we hope to continue serving the people of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire for many more years to come.”

Professor Pickering said: “I am delighted to have been invited to join the Partners and staff and celebrate the occasion of their 250th anniversary. It has been incredibly interesting to learn more about the prestigious history of the firm and to peruse some of the firm’s historical documents. It has given me a real insight into how the firm has grown over the decades. I hope that the firm will continue with its legal successes for another 250 years.”

Historical significance

Tallents Solicitors, founded by Philip Tallents in 1774, has been integral to the legal framework of north Nottinghamshire for two and a half centuries.

The firm has seen five generations of the Tallents family contribute to its growth and success, establishing itself as a cornerstone of legal service in north Nottinghamshire and making it one of the oldest law firms in the UK.

This enduring familial leadership-style has fostered a robust legacy of professionalism and client loyalty, marking Tallents Solicitors as a distinguished legal partner for its clients throughout the centuries. Its legacy is a testament to its unwavering dedication to upholding legal excellence within the community.

Tallents Solicitors has played a critical role in the local legal community throughout its 250-year history. Among its notable contributions, the firm provided legal representation during pivotal events, such as the drafting of significant legal documents that impacted the local governance structure. The firm's founders and subsequent partners have been instrumental in numerous property transactions, often aiding the development of prominent local landmarks. Through its proactive civic involvement, Tallents Solicitors has also supported numerable charitable causes and community initiatives, reflecting its commitment to enhancing societal well-being. This enduring legacy of professionalism and community service underscores the firm's reputation as a reliable partner in navigating legal matters.

Key participants

Professor Veronica Moraa Pickering MBS HAC, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire

Alistair Millar, Senior Partner, Tallents Solicitors

Cllr Diane Ledger, Mayor of Newark

Matthew Gleadell, Town Clerk of Newark

Dr. Richard Gaunt FRHistS, FSA, Historian