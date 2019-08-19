Looking for work? All these jobs and more are available now

These jobs and more are all available now.
These jobs and more are all available now.

Are you looking for a new career, a change of career or to get back into the workplace again?

There are hundreds of jobs available in Mansfield and Ashfield right now , here are just a few and see more at recruitment specialists Indeed.

Vodafone is opening a new store in Sutton-in-Ashfield soon and needs new sales advisors - apply here.

Boots wants a new manager at it's Kirkby-in-Ashfield store - apply here.

Starbucks needs a barista at one of its outlets at Centreparcs - click here.

Vision Express in Hucknall is looking for an optical assistant (retail) - click here.

Helping Hands care homes is looking for care assistants in Mansfield - apply here.

Debenhams wants a store manager in Mansfield - click here.

McDonald's needs a crew member and a customer care assistant in Sutton-in-Ashfield - apply here.

Poundstretcher needs a new manager at it's Sutton-in-Ashfield branch - click here.

Bookmakers Betfred want sales cashiers in Mansfield and Hucknall - apply here.

Car dealers Perry's have a vacancie for a sales advisor in Mansfield - apply here.Vertu Motors also wants a parts advisor at its Hyundai showroom in Mansfield - details here.

Screwfix wants a service assistant in Mansfield - see here.

Does being a team leader for The Perfume Shop in Mansfield smell sweet to you? - apply here.

New Look in Sutton-in-Ashfield wants a sales assistant - apply here.

One-Stop Shops, which are owned by Tesco, want a customer assistant at a Mansfield store - click here.

Asda is looking for a pharmacy assistant at one of its Mansfield stores - see here.

Trentbarton buses are looking for a driver in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area - see here.

Fancy a career in finance? Lloyds Banking Group is hiring now for customer service assistants in Mansfield - see here.

Clintons cards is looking for a new team member at its Mansfield store - click here.