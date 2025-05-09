Long-Standing Nottinghamshire Charity CEO To Stand Down After Nearly Three Decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-standing Chief Executive of Framework – a charity and registered housing association working to tackle homelessness and its causes across the East Midlands and Sheffield – is stepping down after 29 years.

Andrew Redfern has led the charity and one of its predecessors, Nottingham Help the Homeless Association (NHHA), since 1996. He plans to retire in December 2025 and the hunt for his successor has begun.

In the late 1990s, as Director of NHHA, Andrew was an architect of the merger with Macedon, a similar Nottingham-based charity, which resulted in the creation of Framework in 2001. Andrew became its Chief Executive the following year, working closely with new and former colleagues to maximise its impact. He looks back on the process and its aftermath as “a genuine merger of equals that was a spectacular success”.

During Andrew’s years in post, the quality, range and scale of the services that Framework offers have changed beyond all recognition. It began with two nightshelters and some cast-off properties that other providers no longer wanted. These took the form of shared units mainly in Nottingham, with limited wraparound help for residents with substance or mental health issues. Since then the offer has been transformed. The original properties have been refurbished, replaced and complemented with new, purpose-built stock that is accompanied by specialist support, treatment, care, training and employment services.

Andrew Redfern (left) breaking ground for new Framework accommodation

Today, more than 18,000 people approach Framework for help each year. The organisation works across Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as well as in Sheffield and Scunthorpe. It houses more than 1,400 people at any one time – most of them in self-contained units.

Among the strategic achievements has been the provision of services outside major cities such as Nottingham, Lincoln and Derby which removes the need for homeless and other vulnerable people to move to those centres to obtain accommodation and support.

The process to find Andrew Redfern's successor has begun. Information about the role and the application process is available at www.gatenbysanderson.com/job/GSe122252.

Announcing his intention to retire, Andrew commented:

Andrew Redfern (centre) campaigning in London

“The work of Framework and similar organisations has always been vital. We house some very vulnerable people, offering the support they need to establish a better future and to work towards it. This is needed more than ever in a society and community that sometimes appears to have lost faith in its own capacity to tackle the hardest issues.

“Our inspiring service users, dedicated staff, volunteers and board members are a sign that hope endures. They make Framework the highly effective organisation that it is. I am proud to be associated with everyone involved.

“Framework applies high principles, expresses important values, and nurtures a culture of care. Together we hold the vision of something better for the people who need it the most.

“We can’t do this unaided. Framework treasures its relationships with many partners across the public, private and voluntary sectors, with whom we work so closely, as well as with thousands of supporters and advocates in the community.

“There remains much to be done. I am confident that by working in partnership there is much more that can be achieved. Framework shines as a beacon of hope for many. I know it will continue to do so under new leadership, for as long as it takes to end homelessness and all its consequences.”

Commenting on the news of Andrew’s retirement, Chair of the Board Ruth Hawkins said:

“Through his determined and clear-sighted leadership, Andrew has taken Framework from being quite a small Nottingham charity to become a diverse and successful regional organisation of more than 1,000 staff, supporting more than 18,000 people a year through a wide range of services and across a variety of locations while maintaining its original charitable ethos. He will retire at the end of the year with our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all he has achieved.

“Andrew has been the strongest of advocates for some of the most disadvantaged people in society. He remains particularly concerned to see the implementation of strategic approaches, backed by suitable investment, to address need both nationally and locally.

“Andrew is going to be missed by very many people, and for many reasons, but he absolutely deserves a long, healthy and fulfilling retirement.

“We now have the challenge of replacing Andrew. This is an exciting and pivotal moment for Framework. Much has already been achieved, and the role of Chief Executive is a fantastic opportunity for someone to build on these achievements, leading Framework to new success and a sustainable future, supported by a robust Board and senior leadership team, and a highly motivated workforce.”