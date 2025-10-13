Long leasehold industrial/warehouse unit sold in Mansfield

FHP are delighted to announce the successful sale of the long leasehold interest in the former Jeremias UK Limited building at 2-4 Long Stoop Way, Crown Farm Industrial Estate, Mansfield, NG19 0FQ.

The property measured 1,912.9m² (20,592ft²) on a circa 1.3 acre site. The property comprised a detached building constructed in 2003 of steel portal frame construction with brick and blockwork cavity walls and double skin profile cladding above the remaining elevations, the roof being of similar construction but incorporating translucent roof lights.

Crown Farm Industrial Estate benefits from its close proximity to the centre of Mansfield which provides access to the A38 and to Junction 28 of the M1 Motorway.

The long leasehold interest was 91 years unexpired until 2116 with a ground rent of £18,000 per annum.

Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP commented: “This was a particularly tricky deal however I am delighted with the outcome selling the building to Integrated Doorset Solutions Limited aiding their expansion and growth and to fulfil their ever growing customer base.

There were lots of elements to this deal to include having to deal with the long leasehold with The Welbeck Estate, alongside ground rents and unclaimed rent reviews but thankfully we got this over the line with everyone’s combined effort.

I wish the tenant success going forwards.”

For further information on this transaction or how FHP can help you with your property matters, please contact Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP on 07557 972008 / [email protected].