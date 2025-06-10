Long-established Ashfield haulage firm B Taylor & Sons Transport goes bust – as staff made redundant

Long-established Ashfield-based haulage firm B Taylor & Sons Transport has gone out of business, it can be revealed.

The company, based in Huthwaite, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators through the law firm Shakespeare Martineau, resulting in many staff being made redundant.

The hauling company has been in operation for over 50 years, offering a range of services including distribution, driver training, and warehousing.

B. Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd, which is now part of Taylors Transport Group, was founded in 1974 by Barry Taylor, who started the business with a single van.

In October of last year, B Taylor & Sons was acquired by Chiltern Capital Nominees after then managing director sold the then family-owned firm.

Benjamin Peterson and Danny Dartnaill of BDO have been appointed as joint administrators of B Taylor & Sons Transport Limited (referred to as 'the company') as of June 9, 2025.

The company offered logistics and storage solutions across the UK, as well as international freight forwarding services, employing a workforce of 91 people.

Recently, the company has faced significant challenges due to sector-wide issues, including reduced demand and rising costs.

Considering these external factors and the company's financial situation, the directors determined that trading could not continue.

As a result, the company has ceased operations immediately.

Unfortunately, the majority of employees have been made redundant, while a small number have been retained temporarily to assist the Joint Administrators.

Benjamin Peterson, BDO Business Restructuring Partner, said: “Unfavourable market conditions have led to unsustainable commercial losses and, unfortunately, it has not been possible to secure a future for the company.

“As joint administrators, we will be taking the necessary steps to maximise returns for the benefit of all creditors in accordance with our legal duties.”

In 2023, your Chad reported that B Taylor and Sons had been fined £255,000 after a worker fell from a lorry and fractured his skull. The year before, the company expanded, acquiring facilities once owned by H Beardsley Logistics, which also went out of business.

Also in 2022, the company was also involved in a series of epic aid missions, delivering clothing and other essential items to people impacted by the outbreak of war in Ukraine.