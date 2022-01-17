The chain, which already operates more than 900 UK branches, has released a list of areas where it is hoping to either build new sites, take over empty buildings or relocate existing restaurants.

On the KFC website, the fast food giant says: “We’re on the lookout for more than 500 sites.”

The company wants to open more travel hubs at airports and service stations, and is also focusing on increasing the number of ‘smallbox’ sites, which can fit into just 1,000 sq feet in high pedestrian areas.

KFC is planning to build 500 new restaurants and drive thrus in the UK, with several planned for Derbyshire.

According to the company, drive-thru sites are its most popular type and can be fit into vacant sites of more than 0.3 acres. Existing building conversions will also be considered.

Meanwhile, its restaurant options are considered where drive-thrus cannot be accommodated.

KFC has encouraged developers to contact them if they have a space that could be of interest, and said they would pay £20,000 ‘for all recognised introductions’.

Locations currently being proposed by KFC in Nottinghamshire include:

A6075, New Ollerton – drive-thru;

Arnold – drive-thru;

Beeston – relocate drive-thru;, Relocate, Drive Thru

Bingham – drive-thru;

Hucknall – drive-thru;

Nottingham Broadmarsh Centre – restaurant;

Nottingham Castle Marina – drive-thru;

Retford – restaurant;

Worksop – drive-thru.

KFC is also proposing a drive-thru at East Midlands Designer Outlet at Junction 28 of the M1, South Normanton.