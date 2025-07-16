Local opticians celebrate apprentice milestone

An opticians in Mansfield is celebrating the achievement of a dispensing assistant who has passed her apprenticeship with a distinction.

Aimee Ward, who has worked at the locally owned and run Specsavers at 55 Westgate Street for three years, completed the year-long course with flying colours, and is now embarking on an Audiology Clinical Support qualification to become an audiology assistant.

‘We’re really proud of everything Aimee has achieved since she joined us,’ Patrick Hegarty, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, comments. ‘She’s a real asset to the team and as she starts working toward her next qualifications, we’re excited to see how she continues to grow and gain experience.

‘It’s wonderful to see her getting to know our customers, and one of our regulars was so impressed with her customer service that he gifted her a handmade boat after they bonded over boat building!’

Aimee Ward with a local customer who gifted her a handmade boat

In her current role, Aimee helps customers choose glasses to suit their lifestyle, advising on the best lenses and frames with confidence and expertise.

‘I’m really enjoying my career so far, developing my skills and getting to know our customers,’ Aimee adds. ‘Helping people select glasses so they feel confident with their choice is rewarding and it was lovely to chat with a customer who shares similar interests to me.’

To make an appointment at Specsavers Mansfield call 01623 650273. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 55 Westgate Street, Mansfield, NG18 1RU.