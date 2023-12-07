Local law firm latest business to show support for Mansfield Town FC
Banner Jones Solicitors has been confirmed as the latest sponsor of Mansfield Town FC for the season, providing the club with funds which will be used for stadium maintenance and development.
The deal forms part of the Union Street based law firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local communities in which it operates, offering a range of legal services to individuals and businesses alike.
Mansfield Town FC is also responsible for its charitable arm, the Mansfield Town Community Trust, which plays a strategic role across Mansfield supporting people and organisations through various different projects.
Commenting on the sponsorship Matthew Maiden, Director of Banner Jones and a Stags supporter, said: “We are very proud to be able to support Mansfield Town FC and the wider work that the club does through the Community Trust. Their quarterly business networking events will also be a great opportunity to meet more local businesses.
“As a local firm, which employs local people, we are committed to investing in Mansfield and through this sponsorship deal we hope to further strengthen our roots in the area”.
On the partnership, the club’s commercial manager Michael Bradley added: “It’s great to see another new business partnering with the club for next season.
“One of our objectives at the club is to partner and promote different services and sectors to our loyal supporters and commercial partners and so it is especially pleasing to have a local law firm involved with the club for next season.”
Banner Jones is a highly regarded, award-winning law firm employing over 130 people in total, and 24 in Mansfield.
With offices also in Chesterfield, Dronfield and Sheffield, the firm provides both personal and business legal services to clients in Ashfield, Newark, Ollerton, Worksop, Nottingham, Keyworth, Hucknall, Alfreton and further afield.
They cover a broad spectrum of services for the individual such as conveyancing, divorce proceedings, Wills & Probate, employment law and personal injury claims. For business clients, services include employment law, commercial property sales and purchases, company formation, commercial agreements and mergers and acquisitions.