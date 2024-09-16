Local entrepreneur Faye Finaro scoops two prestigious awards at The Female Boss Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blidworth-based entrepreneur and beauty industry leader, Faye Finaro, has triumphed by taking home two prestigious awards at this year’s renowned The Female Boss Awards. Faye was honoured with the Female Empowerment Award for her tireless dedication to empowering women within the beauty industry, alongside being recognised for her business acumen with SOS Beauty, which was named Business of the Year for its innovative approach to supporting beauty professionals nationwide.

These awards come as no surprise to those who have followed Faye’s career, as she has consistently been at the forefront of shaping and advancing the beauty industry. Her contributions have been widely recognised, with Hair and Beauty Stars Magazine earlier this year commending her for her dedication to improving the sector by presenting her with a trophy to mark her outstanding achievements.

These new accolades are a testament to her ongoing commitment to the beauty world and add to an ever-growing list of accolades, which include:

Winning the Innovation Award in 2023 for her development of the SOS Beauty mobile app , a revolutionary platform designed to connect beauty professionals and clients seamlessly and more efficiently.

in 2023 for her development of the , a revolutionary platform designed to connect beauty professionals and clients seamlessly and more efficiently. Being named one of Procter & Gamble’s Top 100 Female Leaders in 2022, cementing her role as a trailblazer in the beauty and wellness space.

in 2022, cementing her role as a trailblazer in the beauty and wellness space. Founding the highly respected SOS Beauty Awards, which is now entering its third year and attracts over 1,000 beauty businesses from across the UK, showcasing her continued dedication to elevating the standards of the industry.

Beyond awards and accolades, Faye has also built an impressive online community of over 30,000 beauty business owners across the UK, providing mentorship, support, and resources for those looking to grow their businesses. Her influence extends well beyond individual businesses, as she has played a key role in supporting several UK colleges in the rollout of the new Level 5 and 7 Aesthetics Qualifications, aiming to revolutionise the aesthetics industry by promoting further regulation and higher standards—an initiative that Faye actively champions.

Celebrating a New Chapter

In addition to celebrating her recent awards success, Faye is thrilled to announce the release of her first book, "150 Page Guide to Salon Success", now available on Amazon in paperback. This comprehensive guide serves as an essential resource for salon and clinic owners, packed with actionable strategies on how to grow their businesses, manage staff effectively, and retain clients in an ever-competitive marketplace.

With Faye’s decades of experience condensed into this easy-to-follow guide, salon owners can learn the key principles of running a successful business while maintaining the highest standards of customer care and service.

The Chad Business Excellence Awards 2023 - Winner of the Innovation Award

This recognition, combined with the release of her book, marks yet another major milestone in Faye’s incredible journey, further cementing her status as a visionary leader in the beauty industry. Her ongoing contributions continue to make waves, empowering beauty professionals across the UK and paving the way for future growth and innovation in the sector.