Lindum appointed construction partner for flagship £44m Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre in Ashfield

Ashfield District Council has appointed Lindum Group as the construction partner for the pioneering Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC).

The national centre of excellence for automation will be the flagship component of the wider £100m Ashfield Innovation and Technology Park on Lowmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Construction will begin in summer, with completion expected in late 2026 and occupancy from early 2027.

The 2,800sqm purpose-built, multifunctional centre will support businesses of all sizes to design and implement bespoke automation strategies, boosting productivity, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

ADMC

Designed to mirror the UK’s existing Catapult Centres, the ADMC will provide independent, expert guidance and access to state-of-the-art technology and skills development.

Its mission is underpinned by four core pillars:

Research and Development

Prototyping and Proof of Principle

Showcasing and Demonstration

Skills and Training

The ADMC will also offer space for networking, events, and collaboration, and will be staffed by a team of researchers, engineers, and technical specialists.

CGI of the ADMC

Strategic partners including Nottingham Trent University, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Swiftool Precision Engineering, and ECS Engineering are already shaping the centre’s offer to align with industry needs.

The Innovation Park, supported by Ashfield’s Towns Fund, will play a central role in delivering high-skilled job opportunities in the region. Its strategic location - close to the A38, M1 and Sutton Parkway Station - makes it ideally positioned to serve the Midlands’ strong manufacturing and logistics base.

Lindum Group Co-Chair Freddie Chambers: “We are pleased to be appointed as the construction partner for the ADMC. This centre represents a bold vision for the future of UK industry and will create a legacy for Ashfield. As a construction company with strong Midlands roots and a commitment to social value, we are proud to be helping to bring this transformational facility to life.”

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Once the ADMC is completed and functioning, it will become a magnet for businesses who recognise the need to embrace new technology to drive growth and improve. It should provide a legacy for generations to come and one we firmly believe will attract more high skilled jobs to Ashfield.

“The economic benefits of this project are incredible and will allow the Council to unlock the district’s true potential. This is all part of our broader regeneration strategy to make Ashfield a fantastic place to live, work, study, play and visit.”

The project has been procured through the SCAPE Regional Construction framework, which was selected to provide ADC with access to early contractor engagement, efficiency and cost savings.

Mark Robinson, Group Chief Executive at SCAPE, said: “This flagship project represents a major step forward for Ashfield and the wider Midlands, positioning the region at the forefront of automation excellence. Through the SCAPE Regional Construction Framework, we are proud to collaborate closely with our partner Lindum to ensure the delivery of long-term social value and meaningful job opportunities that will benefit the local community for years to come."