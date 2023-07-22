The accolade is the second-highest badge of honour available to organisations employing and supporting reservists, service leavers, Cadet Force adult volunteers and their families.

QTS Group, one of the UK's leading rail contractors, with its English headquarters on Robey Close, Linby, is among 19 businesses and organisations to have received the award.

As a silver award winner, QTS has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment to supporting defence through services, policy and projects and gone above and beyond with its support.

QTS Group has been honoured with the silver employer recognition scheme award. (Photo by: QTS Group)

This has been achieved through engaging with initiatives such as employing service leavers, supporting individuals transitioning out of the Armed Forces into a new career and providing flexibility for Reservists.

Jane McFadzean, QTS Armed Forces champion, said: “We signed the Armed Forces Covenant and became bronze members in 2020 and since then have been working hard to achieve silver status.

“QTS recognises the value serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and military families bring to our business. We believe that those serving in our military have the right skills and experience to thrive as part of our workforce.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised for the work we’ve done over the past three years, and we look forward to continuing to help ex-forces personnel find fulfilling and sustainable employment when they leave the military.”

Major General Marc Overton, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff (Reserves and Cadets) said: “I would like to thank and congratulate the recipients of this year’s employer recognition scheme silver awards. A silver award recognises the fantastic efforts of employers throughout the UK who have both elevated their communities under the Armed Forces Covenant and provided actual benefits to the Armed Forces community.

“The winners should all be proud of their life-changing impact and fresh opportunities they are providing to our Reservists, veterans and their families. The number of winners this year yet again shows that the Armed Forces family talent pool is also providing tangible business benefits.”