The retail chain has published its latest list of desired locations across the country – including 18 across Nottinghamshire – as it aims to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

It has also revealed it will pay a finder’s fee, which could equate to £22,500, to anyone that successfully identifies a suitable site for a new Lidl store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular supermarket, which welcomed a record 1.4 million new shoppers from competitors in 2022, opened more than 50 new stores last year, and a further 15 in the last three months.

Lidl wants to open a store in the Kimberley, Giltbrook and Eastwood area. Pictured: Lidl in Stapleford.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: "The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled.

"Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Anyone, including members of the public, who successfully identifies a site for the potential development of a new Lidl store in the Kimberley, Eastwood or Giltbrook area will receive a finder's fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

Mr Taylor said: “Our finder’s fees are available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations with easy access for pedestrians and space for parking are optimal. They need to be prominent, freehold, leasehold or long leasehold, and in or on the edge of town centres or on a retail park.

Lidl is looking for units between 18,000 and 26,500 square feet with more than 100 car parking spaces.

At least 1.5+ acres are needed for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.