Lidl plans new store in Kimberley - and offers finder's fee of up to £25k to anyone identifying a suitable site
Discount supermarket Lidl is calling on the public for help in identifying a suitable site for a new store in Kimberley, Giltbrook or Eastwood.
The retail chain has published its latest list of desired locations across the country – including 18 across Nottinghamshire – as it aims to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.
It has also revealed it will pay a finder’s fee, which could equate to £22,500, to anyone that successfully identifies a suitable site for a new Lidl store.
The popular supermarket, which welcomed a record 1.4 million new shoppers from competitors in 2022, opened more than 50 new stores last year, and a further 15 in the last three months.
Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: "The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.
“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations.”
Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled.
"Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”
Anyone, including members of the public, who successfully identifies a site for the potential development of a new Lidl store in the Kimberley, Eastwood or Giltbrook area will receive a finder's fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.
Mr Taylor said: “Our finder’s fees are available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of.”
Locations with easy access for pedestrians and space for parking are optimal. They need to be prominent, freehold, leasehold or long leasehold, and in or on the edge of town centres or on a retail park.
Lidl is looking for units between 18,000 and 26,500 square feet with more than 100 car parking spaces.
At least 1.5+ acres are needed for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.
Mr Taylor added: “We welcome any suitable suggestions.”