Lidder Care unveils New Headquarters in Mansfield Town Centre

Lidder Care, a family-owned care provider that has served Mansfield and Ashfield for over 30 years, is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters on Market Street in Mansfield Town Centre.

The office will be open from November 2024 and will serve as a central hub to the Mansfield community, welcoming those seeking information about care services and anyone interested in learning more about a career in care.

The office will also support the integration of their new home care service, overseeing community care offerings such as companionship care and visiting care, along with the capability to provide seamless continuity through respite care.

On the opening of the new office, Manjas Lidder, Managing Director of Lidder Care, said: ‘This new office, located in the heart of Mansfield Town Centre, marks a significant milestone as Lidder Care move into providing care for people within their own homes.’

‘As a result of having been trusted by so many local families for over 30 years, we receive many requests to assist relatives who may need some extra support at home, be that through visiting, companionship or live-in care. We are delighted to add this offering to our services and continue to give back to our local community.’

Manjas added, ‘This new office, alongside our recent corporate sponsorship of Mansfield Town Football Club, further increases our high street presence allowing us to offer a range of job opportunities in the area and continue to support local employment as we expand our team and service offering.’

Operating in Mansfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Lidder Care runs Newgate Lodge Care Home and Lowmoor Nursing Home, with both homes rated Good by the CQC.

Lidder Care have also recently announced plans to extend Newgate Lodge Care Home from 60 to 84 beds, meeting the growing demand for care in the area.

Jay Rowlinson, CEO of Mansfield BID commented on the opening of the new office: ‘It's fantastic to have Lidder Care set up office in Mansfield Town Centre. They are a well renowned and quality business that care for and bring assistance and happiness to the elderly.’

Jay added: ‘It's good to have them bring their centre of operations into the town and join an ever-growing number of quality and successful businesses that are choosing Mansfield as the best place to operate from.’

As a sponsor of Mansfield Town FC, Lidder Care embodies the shared values of caring for the people of Mansfield whilst maintaining an excellent reputation within the community.

Lidder Care has been providing high-quality elderly residential, dementia and nursing care services for the Mansfield community over the past 30 years, with a focus on delivering bespoke care to all residents.