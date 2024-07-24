Lidder Care participate in Company Consultancy Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, Lidder Care were delighted to be a part of the Nottingham University Business School’s Company Consultancy Challenge.

This innovative event saw three dynamic student teams delving into the world of artificial intelligence and its potential could be utilised in our care homes. The aim was to craft a plan that seamlessly integrated AI, enhancing rather than replace human care. The goal was to strike the right balance for positively implementing AI technology, with a focus on improving the quality and efficiency of the care we provide.

We challenged the teams to deeply explore the unique benefits of each AI system, assessing how each could elevate the services we provide in our care group. This analysis was integral for us to have a robust starting point when considering ai integration.

Safety was a top priority. The teams were tasked with evaluating whether the relevant technology safeguarded the personal information of those individuals that were being care for and protected. Their proposals also considered the suitability, sustainability and assessment of the long term scalability, future adaptations and the alignment with our current care objectives.

Lidder Care team with the winners of the Consultancy Challenge

Engaging students in such projects not only improves the care for the elderly but also raises awareness among the younger generation about the importance of elderly care. Collaborating with students at a local university is part of Lidder Care’s strategy to bring individuals from all walks of life into the adult care sector, preventing the isolation of our senior citizens and ensuring they are seen and valued by the youth of today. By doing so, we aim to inspire the younger generation to consider careers in health and social care, bridging the gap in this hugely important sector.

The insights and ideas from all three teams were invaluable, offering fresh perspectives that will guide us as we consider AI integration into the care group.

The Winning Team

Our winning team was clear. They excelled in analysing our brief with a focus on developing a clear, strategic plan that aligned with Lidder Care’s values, mission and goals. Their proposal was rich, well researched and addressed key concerns in improving our existing systems, analyse any key concerns with the technology, whilst also explaining this AI could integrate with the existing technology we had installed.

Their presentation showcased exceptional professionalism and dedication.

Lidder Care have recently undergone a digital transformation, with Lowmoor Nursing Home and Newgate Lodge Care Home have already developed tech-driven strategies to enhance the quality of care provided to our residents.

Partnering with digital software provider Nourish our care teams are now able to identify care issues quickly, access care plans instantly, ensuring more time and effort is dedicated to providing high-quality, person-centred care and support.

At Lidder Care, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence in care delivery. By embracing the innovative ideas researched by these three student teams, we gained a deeper understanding how technology can continue to improve our lives.